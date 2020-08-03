Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: General Motors (GM), Kellogg (K) and VF (VFC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on General Motors (GM), Kellogg (K) and VF (VFC).

General Motors (GM)

Nomura analyst Anindya Das maintained a Hold rating on General Motors on July 31 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.89.

Das has an average return of 25.1% when recommending General Motors.

According to TipRanks.com, Das is ranked #2676 out of 6827 analysts.

General Motors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.42, a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Kellogg (K)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Kellogg on July 31 and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $68.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 69.9% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kellogg is a Hold with an average price target of $71.18, a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $73.00 price target.

VF (VFC)

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Buy rating on VF on July 31 and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -11.3% and a 40.4% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Abercrombie Fitch.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VF with a $61.70 average price target, which is a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

