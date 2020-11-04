Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) and Wayfair (W)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) and Wayfair (W).

Floor & Decor Holdings (FND)

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia reiterated a Buy rating on Floor & Decor Holdings today and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $79.02, close to its 52-week high of $86.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 78.5% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Fox Factory Holding, and Callaway Golf.

Floor & Decor Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.71, representing a 14.0% upside. In a report issued on October 29, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Wayfair (W)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Wayfair. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $274.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 41.0% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, G-III Apparel Group, and Columbia Sportswear.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wayfair with a $310.40 average price target, a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

