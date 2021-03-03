Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Ferrari (RACE), Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD) and Royal Ahold Delhaize (OtherADRNY)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ferrari (RACE), Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD) and Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY).

Ferrari (RACE)

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson downgraded Ferrari to Hold on March 1 and set a price target of EUR185.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $196.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 63.0% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Stellantis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ferrari is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $236.70.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD)

In a report issued on March 1, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, with a price target of EUR67.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.18.

Holtz has an average return of 0.3% when recommending Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is ranked #3205 out of 7342 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $76.95, representing a 31.2% upside. In a report issued on March 1, Guggenheim also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

Kepler Capital analyst Fabienne Caron maintained a Buy rating on Royal Ahold Delhaize on March 1 and set a price target of EUR26.30. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.29.

Caron has an average return of 9.6% when recommending Royal Ahold Delhaize.

According to TipRanks.com, Caron is ranked #2354 out of 7342 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Ahold Delhaize is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.80.

