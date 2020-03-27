Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Ferrari (RACE) and Emmi AG (OtherEMLZF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ferrari (RACE) and Emmi AG (EMLZF).

Ferrari (RACE)

Ferrari received a Buy rating and a EUR170.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $157.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 40.1% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Infineon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ferrari with a $179.71 average price target, a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR160.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Emmi AG (EMLZF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Nordby maintained a Sell rating on Emmi AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF800.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #4754 out of 6190 analysts.

Emmi AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $831.60.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.