Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) and Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) and Mohawk Industries (MHK).

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on e.l.f. Beauty today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 58.5% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Sprouts Farmers, and Dollar General.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for e.l.f. Beauty with a $19.83 average price target.

Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Wells Fargo analyst Truman Patterson maintained a Sell rating on Mohawk Industries today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Patterson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.2% and a 40.0% success rate. Patterson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, M.D.C. Holdings, and PulteGroup.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mohawk Industries is a Hold with an average price target of $122.38, implying a 56.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

