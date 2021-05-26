Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) and Urban Outfitters (URBN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) and Urban Outfitters (URBN).

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Dick’s Sporting Goods. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $97.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.0% and a 75.3% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, The Lovesac Company, and Lumber Liquidators.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.29, a -7.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Urban Outfitters (URBN)

Jefferies analyst Janie Stichter assigned a Buy rating to Urban Outfitters today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.31, close to its 52-week high of $41.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Stichter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 58.1% success rate. Stichter covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Abercrombie Fitch, and Deckers Outdoor.

Urban Outfitters has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.46, a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

