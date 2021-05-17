Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Daimler (OtherDDAIF) and National Vision Holdings (EYE)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Daimler (DDAIF) and National Vision Holdings (EYE).

Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report issued on May 14, Kai Mueller from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Daimler, with a price target of EUR115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.17, close to its 52-week high of $93.42.

Mueller has an average return of 3.6% when recommending Daimler.

According to TipRanks.com, Mueller is ranked #5187 out of 7510 analysts.

Daimler has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.33, a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR100.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

National Vision Holdings (EYE)

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia reiterated a Hold rating on National Vision Holdings today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.94, close to its 52-week high of $53.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.5% and a 89.6% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Fox Factory Holding, and Aaron’s Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Vision Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.43, representing a 7.0% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.