Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Daimler (OtherDDAIF) and Constellation Brands (STZ)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Daimler (DDAIF) and Constellation Brands (STZ).

Daimler (DDAIF)

UBS analyst Patrick Hummel maintained a Hold rating on Daimler yesterday and set a price target of EUR41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.87, close to its 52-week high of $60.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hummel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 49.3% success rate. Hummel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Daimler with a $55.96 average price target, implying a -1.4% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Redburn Partners also upgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Constellation Brands (STZ)

In a report released today, William Kirk from MKM Partners maintained a Sell rating on Constellation Brands, with a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $181.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.6% and a 38.0% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Grocery Outlet Holding, and United Natural Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Constellation Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $210.86.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on STZ: