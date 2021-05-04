Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: CVS Health (CVS), The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) and Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on CVS Health (CVS), The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) and Leggett & Platt (LEG).

CVS Health (CVS)

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn assigned a Hold rating to CVS Health today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $80.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 76.5% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and Addus Homecare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CVS Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.75, representing a 12.3% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Wolfe Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink maintained a Buy rating on The Estée Lauder Companies yesterday and set a price target of $337.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $294.01, close to its 52-week high of $318.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Wissink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 54.8% success rate. Wissink covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, e.l.f. Beauty, and Nordstrom.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Estée Lauder Companies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $333.94, a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on Leggett & Platt yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.6% and a 84.2% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Leggett & Platt with a $40.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.