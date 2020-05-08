Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: CVS Health (CVS) and Nomad Foods (NOMD)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CVS Health (CVS) and Nomad Foods (NOMD).

CVS Health (CVS)

In a report released today, A.J. Rice from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on CVS Health, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 54.0% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

CVS Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.07, a 33.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Nomad Foods (NOMD)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Moskow from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Nomad Foods, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.72, close to its 52-week high of $23.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 44.8% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, McCormick & Company, and Sanderson Farms.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nomad Foods with a $25.00 average price target, representing a 20.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

