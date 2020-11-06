Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: CVS Health (CVS) and Acushnet Holdings (GOLF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on CVS Health (CVS) and Acushnet Holdings (GOLF).

CVS Health (CVS)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom reiterated a Buy rating on CVS Health today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 62.3% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Tenet Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CVS Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $80.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Acushnet Holdings (GOLF)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Acushnet Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.05, close to its 52-week high of $39.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 62.6% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Acushnet Holdings with a $42.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.