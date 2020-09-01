Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Coty (COTY) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Coty (COTY) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK).

Coty (COTY)

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Hold rating on Coty on August 28 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.58, close to its 52-week low of $3.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 52.7% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Coty with a $5.00 average price target, representing a 33.3% upside. In a report issued on August 28, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

In a report issued on August 28, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Stanley Black & Decker, with a price target of $184.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $161.30, close to its 52-week high of $173.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 68.3% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

Stanley Black & Decker has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $163.91, implying a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 28, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

