Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Costco (COST), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) and Constellation Brands (STZ)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Costco (COST), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) and Constellation Brands (STZ).

Costco (COST)

Credit Suisse analyst Judah Frommer maintained a Hold rating on Costco yesterday and set a price target of $328.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $309.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Frommer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 70.0% success rate. Frommer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and Sprouts Farmers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Costco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $330.16, representing a 6.2% upside. In a report issued on May 29, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Binetti from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Canada Goose Holdings, with a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Binetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 59.4% success rate. Binetti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and J. C. Penney Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canada Goose Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.52, a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$35.00 price target.

Constellation Brands (STZ)

Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Brands today and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $175.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Gajrawala is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 60.3% success rate. Gajrawala covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Colgate-Palmolive, Monster Beverage, and Molson Coors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Constellation Brands with a $182.25 average price target, implying a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on STZ: