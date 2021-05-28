Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Costco (COST) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Costco (COST) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA).

Costco (COST)

In a report released yesterday, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Costco, with a price target of $415.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $387.50, close to its 52-week high of $393.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.8% and a 79.6% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Costco is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $408.38, a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $425.00 price target.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Hold rating on Ulta Beauty yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $328.36, close to its 52-week high of $351.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 65.2% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ulta Beauty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $357.35, which is an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

