Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Costco (COST) and Home Depot (HD)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Costco (COST) and Home Depot (HD).

Costco (COST)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on Costco today and set a price target of $355.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $332.43, close to its 52-week high of $345.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 70.9% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Leggett & Platt.

Costco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $346.82, representing a 1.8% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $328.00 price target.

Home Depot (HD)

Truist Financial analyst Keith Hughes maintained a Hold rating on Home Depot today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $274.92, close to its 52-week high of $279.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 64.6% success rate. Hughes covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Builders Firstsource, BMC Stock Holdings, and Fortune Brands.

Home Depot has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $274.80, a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, KeyBanc also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

