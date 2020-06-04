Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Constellation Brands (STZ), Five Below (FIVE) and B&G Foods (BGS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Constellation Brands (STZ), Five Below (FIVE) and B&G Foods (BGS).

Constellation Brands (STZ)

In a report released yesterday, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Brands, with a price target of $196.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $174.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 45.6% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and The Estée Lauder Companies.

Constellation Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $181.75, a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

Five Below (FIVE)

In a report released yesterday, Karen Short from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Five Below, with a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $107.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 64.5% success rate. Short covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Alimentation Couche Tard, and Grocery Outlet Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Five Below with a $91.20 average price target, which is a -14.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $104.00 price target.

B&G Foods (BGS)

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Hold rating on B&G Foods yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.05, close to its 52-week high of $25.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 62.7% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for B&G Foods with a $23.80 average price target, representing a -3.8% downside. In a report issued on May 22, Jefferies also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $19.00 price target.

