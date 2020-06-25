Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Constellation Brands (STZ), Costco (COST) and The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Constellation Brands (STZ), Costco (COST) and The Estée Lauder Companies (EL).

Constellation Brands (STZ)

Guggenheim analyst Laurent Grandet maintained a Hold rating on Constellation Brands today and set a price target of $159.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $171.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Grandet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 66.1% success rate. Grandet covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Mondelez International, and National Beverage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Constellation Brands with a $186.38 average price target.

Costco (COST)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Buy rating on Costco today and set a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $296.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 53.9% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Costco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $324.42.

The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

In a report released today, Michael Binetti from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on The Estée Lauder Companies, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $185.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Binetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 54.6% success rate. Binetti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and J. C. Penney Company.

The Estée Lauder Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $184.47, which is a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $207.00 price target.

