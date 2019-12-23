Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Conagra Brands (CAG) and Boeing (BA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Conagra Brands (CAG) and Boeing (BA).

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Buy rating on Conagra Brands on December 20 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.07, close to its 52-week high of $35.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 68.8% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lamb Weston Holdings, McCormick & Company, and TreeHouse Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Conagra Brands with a $34.09 average price target, which is a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 19, CFRA also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Boeing (BA)

Barclays analyst David E. Strauss maintained a Hold rating on Boeing on December 20 and set a price target of $336.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $328.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 59.8% success rate. Strauss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Dynamics.

Boeing has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $384.94, representing a 15.0% upside. In a report issued on December 17, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $322.00 price target.

