Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Columbia Sportswear (COLM), The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) and Fortinet (FTNT)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Columbia Sportswear (COLM), The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) and Fortinet (FTNT).

Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

D.A. Davidson analyst John Morris maintained a Hold rating on Columbia Sportswear today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.01, close to its 52-week low of $87.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Morris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 56.0% success rate. Morris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Children’s Place, and Urban Outfitters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Columbia Sportswear is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.14, which is a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $100.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

In a report released today, Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on The Estée Lauder Companies, with a price target of $232.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $208.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 69.9% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Constellation Brands, and Colgate-Palmolive.

The Estée Lauder Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $227.14, implying an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Melissa Franchi maintained a Hold rating on Fortinet today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.30, close to its 52-week high of $121.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Franchi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 59.3% success rate. Franchi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Tenable Holdings, and Varonis Systems.

Fortinet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $123.79, implying a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Evercore ISI also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.