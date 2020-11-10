Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Casey’s General (CASY) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Casey’s General (CASY) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA).

Casey’s General (CASY)

RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel maintained a Hold rating on Casey’s General yesterday and set a price target of $202.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $190.36, close to its 52-week high of $191.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 56.9% success rate. Nattel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Loblaw Companies, and Canadian Tire.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Casey’s General with a $199.71 average price target.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Ulta Beauty, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $247.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 63.5% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ulta Beauty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $271.57.

