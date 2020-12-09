Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Casey’s General (CASY) and Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Casey’s General (CASY) and Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB).

Casey’s General (CASY)

RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel maintained a Hold rating on Casey’s General on December 7 and set a price target of $202.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $181.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 59.2% success rate. Nattel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Loblaw Companies, and Canadian Tire.

Casey’s General has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $209.44, which is a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, Northcoast Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB)

In a report released yesterday, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Spectrum Brands Holdings, with a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.20, close to its 52-week high of $68.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 74.9% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Reynolds Consumer Products, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Mondelez International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Spectrum Brands Holdings with a $79.67 average price target.

