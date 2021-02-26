Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Carvana Co (CVNA), Wayfair (W) and Beyond Meat (BYND)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Carvana Co (CVNA), Wayfair (W) and Beyond Meat (BYND).

Carvana Co (CVNA)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Buy rating on Carvana Co today and set a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $263.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.1% and a 70.5% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carvana Co is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $323.27, which is a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 15, Robert W. Baird also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $325.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wayfair (W)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on Wayfair yesterday and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $258.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 70.2% and a 75.0% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Alphabet Class A.

Wayfair has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $314.44, which is a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Guggenheim also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

Beyond Meat (BYND)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson maintained a Hold rating on Beyond Meat today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $143.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #112 out of 7333 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Beyond Meat is a Hold with an average price target of $136.40, representing a -10.3% downside. In a report issued on February 22, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BYND: