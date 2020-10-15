Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: CarMax (KMX) and Gap (GPS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on CarMax (KMX) and Gap (GPS).

CarMax (KMX)

In a report released today, John Murphy from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on CarMax, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 55.4% success rate. Murphy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Penske Automotive Group, and Group 1 Automotive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CarMax with a $121.89 average price target, implying a 34.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Gap (GPS)

Merrill Lynch analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained a Hold rating on Gap today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.57, close to its 52-week high of $20.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Hutchinson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 52.0% success rate. Hutchinson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Urban Outfitters, and Ulta Beauty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gap with a $19.00 average price target, which is a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on GPS: