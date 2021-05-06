Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Capri Holdings (CPRI) and Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Capri Holdings (CPRI) and Green Brick Partners (GRBK).

Capri Holdings (CPRI)

BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon maintained a Buy rating on Capri Holdings on May 4 and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.74, close to its 52-week high of $59.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Lyon has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.1% and a 42.6% success rate. Lyon covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, The Lovesac Company, and Columbia Sportswear.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capri Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.40, implying a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

In a report released today, Carl Reichardt from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Green Brick Partners. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichardt is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 58.7% success rate. Reichardt covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Taylor Morrison, Toll Brothers, and PulteGroup.

Green Brick Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00.

