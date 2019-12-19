Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Brinker International (EAT), Micron (MU) and CF Industries (CF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Brinker International (EAT), Micron (MU) and CF Industries (CF).

Brinker International (EAT)

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained a Sell rating on Brinker International today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 60.9% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brinker International with a $49.55 average price target.

Micron (MU)

In a report released today, Weston Twigg from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Micron, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.61, close to its 52-week high of $55.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Twigg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 75.0% success rate. Twigg covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, MKS Instruments, and Lam Research.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Micron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.30, a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

CF Industries (CF)

In a report released today, John Roberts from UBS maintained a Buy rating on CF Industries, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Roberts is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 64.0% success rate. Roberts covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Venator Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CF Industries is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.43.

