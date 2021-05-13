Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: B&G Foods (BGS) and Home Depot (HD)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on B&G Foods (BGS) and Home Depot (HD).

B&G Foods (BGS)

In a report released today, Kenneth Zaslow from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on B&G Foods, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaslow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 70.6% success rate. Zaslow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Pilgrim’s Pride, and Post Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for B&G Foods with a $29.17 average price target, implying a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Evercore ISI also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Home Depot (HD)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot today and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $324.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.5% and a 76.1% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Home Depot is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $341.93, representing a 7.2% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

