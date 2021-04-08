Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Best Buy Co (BBY), Conagra Brands (CAG) and Constellation Brands (STZ)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Best Buy Co (BBY), Conagra Brands (CAG) and Constellation Brands (STZ).

Best Buy Co (BBY)

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski maintained a Buy rating on Best Buy Co yesterday and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $120.59, close to its 52-week high of $124.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Matuszewski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 84.3% success rate. Matuszewski covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tempur Sealy, Home Depot, and Leslie’s.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Best Buy Co with a $118.00 average price target.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Buy rating on Conagra Brands today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 71.3% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Conagra Brands with a $36.75 average price target.

Constellation Brands (STZ)

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk maintained a Hold rating on Constellation Brands today and set a price target of $219.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $234.94, close to its 52-week high of $242.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 46.3% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Albertsons Companies, and United Natural Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Constellation Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $257.80, representing a 9.1% upside. In a report issued on March 25, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $223.00 price target.

