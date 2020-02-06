Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Badger Meter (BMI) and Cubic (CUB)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Badger Meter (BMI) and Cubic (CUB).
Badger Meter (BMI)
In a report released yesterday, Chip Moore from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Sell rating on Badger Meter, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.42.
Moore has an average return of 1.8% when recommending Badger Meter.
According to TipRanks.com, Moore is ranked #446 out of 5881 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Badger Meter with a $57.00 average price target.
Cubic (CUB)
Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Cubic today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.30.
According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 65.0% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Cubic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.50.
