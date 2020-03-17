Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Apple (AAPL) and Cognex (CGNX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Apple (AAPL) and Cognex (CGNX).

Apple (AAPL)

Jefferies analyst Kyle McNealy reiterated a Buy rating on Apple today and set a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $254.10.

According to TipRanks.com, McNealy is ranked #4736 out of 6126 analysts.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $329.39, a 33.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

Cognex (CGNX)

In a report released today, Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Cognex, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.1% and a 37.9% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cognex with a $51.50 average price target.

