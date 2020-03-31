Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD) and Infineon (OtherIFNNY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD) and Infineon (IFNNY).

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD)

Kepler Capital analyst Richard Withagen maintained a Buy rating on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa yesterday and set a price target of EUR55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.87, close to its 52-week low of $32.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Withagen is ranked #5856 out of 6216 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.23, implying a 65.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.17 price target.

Infineon (IFNNY)

In a report released yesterday, Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Capital downgraded Infineon to Hold, with a price target of EUR14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.8% and a 33.7% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Dialog Semiconductor, and ASM International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infineon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.30.

