Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Amazon (AMZN), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Tri Pointe (TPH)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amazon (AMZN), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Tri Pointe (TPH).

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report issued on July 26, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $3300.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3061.51, close to its 52-week high of $3344.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 62.6% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Uber Technologies.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3194.22, a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3450.00 price target.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Procter & Gamble yesterday and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $127.19, close to its 52-week high of $128.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 70.9% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Procter & Gamble is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $131.50, representing a 4.1% upside. In a report issued on July 22, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Tri Pointe (TPH)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Tri Pointe, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.60, close to its 52-week high of $18.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 52.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Tri Pointe has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.08, implying a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

