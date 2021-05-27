Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Amazon (AMZN), AutoZone (AZO) and Nordstrom (JWN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Amazon (AMZN), AutoZone (AZO) and Nordstrom (JWN).

Amazon (AMZN)

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Amazon yesterday and set a price target of $4500.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3265.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 45.3% and a 68.4% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4298.55, a 31.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4175.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AutoZone (AZO)

In a report released yesterday, Greg Melich from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on AutoZone. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1410.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Melich is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 65.0% success rate. Melich covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Academy Sports and Outdoors, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AutoZone with a $1608.14 average price target, which is a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1596.00 price target.

Nordstrom (JWN)

In a report released yesterday, Omar Saad from Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating on Nordstrom, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Saad is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 61.2% success rate. Saad covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skechers USA, Under Armour, and Foot Locker.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Nordstrom with a $38.89 average price target, a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, KeyBanc also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.