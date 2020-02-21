Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Albemarle (ALB), Ciena (CIEN) and Rogers (ROG)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Albemarle (ALB), Ciena (CIEN) and Rogers (ROG).

Albemarle (ALB)

Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter maintained a Hold rating on Albemarle today and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.77, close to its 52-week high of $99.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Begleiter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 71.1% success rate. Begleiter covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Westlake Chemical, and LyondellBasell.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Albemarle is a Hold with an average price target of $84.55, which is a -8.2% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Ciena (CIEN)

In a report released today, Jeff Kvaal from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Ciena, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 58.4% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ciena is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.17.

Rogers (ROG)

In a report released today, Patrick Ho from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Rogers, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.07, close to its 52-week low of $106.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Ho is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 68.5% success rate. Ho covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Axcelis Technologies, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rogers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $147.00, a 33.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $152.00 price target.

