Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF) and Diageo (OtherDGEAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and Diageo (DGEAF).

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

In a report released today, Andrew Marok from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $100.80, close to its 52-week high of $104.53.

Marok has an average return of 37.7% when recommending Activision Blizzard.

According to TipRanks.com, Marok is ranked #1687 out of 7331 analysts.

Activision Blizzard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.30, a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo maintained a Hold rating on Nestlé SA today and set a price target of CHF102.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $109.63.

Deboo has an average return of 9.5% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Deboo is ranked #4123 out of 7331 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $127.00 average price target, representing a 10.7% upside. In a report issued on February 12, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF105.00 price target.

Diageo (DGEAF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Olivier Nicolai maintained a Buy rating on Diageo today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.62, close to its 52-week high of $43.07.

Nicolai has an average return of 19.8% when recommending Diageo.

According to TipRanks.com, Nicolai is ranked #3134 out of 7331 analysts.

Diageo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.63.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.