Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Gildan Activewear (GIL) and Under Armour (UAA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Gildan Activewear (GIL) and Under Armour (UAA).

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $91.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 60.4% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Unity Software.

Activision Blizzard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.77, which is a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Gildan Activewear (GIL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Luke Hannan maintained a Hold rating on Gildan Activewear yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.04, close to its 52-week high of $35.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannan is ranked #499 out of 7489 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Gildan Activewear with a $36.17 average price target.

Under Armour (UAA)

In a report released today, Mitch Kummetz from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on Under Armour, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.03, close to its 52-week high of $24.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 67.5% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

Under Armour has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.71.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.