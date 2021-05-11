Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Abercrombie Fitch (ANF), Callaway Golf (ELY) and US Foods Holding (USFD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Abercrombie Fitch (ANF), Callaway Golf (ELY) and US Foods Holding (USFD).

Abercrombie Fitch (ANF)

Jefferies analyst Janie Stichter maintained a Hold rating on Abercrombie Fitch today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.78, close to its 52-week high of $42.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Stichter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 61.4% success rate. Stichter covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Urban Outfitters, and American Eagle.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Abercrombie Fitch with a $37.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Callaway Golf (ELY)

Jefferies analyst Randal Konik maintained a Buy rating on Callaway Golf today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.93, close to its 52-week high of $32.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Konik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 65.9% success rate. Konik covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Callaway Golf with a $35.88 average price target, representing a 14.2% upside. In a report released today, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

US Foods Holding (USFD)

In a report released today, Alexander Slagle from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on US Foods Holding, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.48, close to its 52-week high of $42.10.

Slagle has an average return of 57.7% when recommending US Foods Holding.

According to TipRanks.com, Slagle is ranked #1564 out of 7499 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Foods Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.17, an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.