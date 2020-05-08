Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Yeti Holdings (YETI) and Valvoline (VVV)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Yeti Holdings (YETI) and Valvoline (VVV).

Yeti Holdings (YETI)

Citigroup analyst Wendy Nicholson maintained a Buy rating on Yeti Holdings today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Nicholson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 54.0% success rate. Nicholson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yeti Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.67, which is an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Valvoline (VVV)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Valvoline, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 54.3% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

Valvoline has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.38.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on VVV: