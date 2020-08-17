Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Yeti Holdings (YETI) and Energy Focus (EFOI)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Yeti Holdings (YETI) and Energy Focus (EFOI).

Yeti Holdings (YETI)

In a report released today, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank downgraded Yeti Holdings to Hold, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.38, close to its 52-week high of $55.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 80.0% success rate. Maroccia covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Planet Fitness, and Vail Resorts.

Yeti Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.33, representing a 3.7% upside. In a report issued on August 10, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Energy Focus (EFOI)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Energy Focus, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.25, close to its 52-week high of $8.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 47.2% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Renewable Energy Group, Ballard Power Systems, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Energy Focus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

