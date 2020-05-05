Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Trane Technologies (TT) and Xylem (XYL)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Trane Technologies (TT) and Xylem (XYL).

Trane Technologies (TT)

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Trane Technologies, with a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 60.5% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trane Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.69.

Xylem (XYL)

In a report released today, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Xylem. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 38.4% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Mueller Water Products.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xylem is a Hold with an average price target of $71.00.

