Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Terex (TEX) and Fortune Brands (FBHS)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Terex (TEX) and Fortune Brands (FBHS).

Terex (TEX)

In a report released today, Chad Dillard from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Terex, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.68, close to its 52-week low of $22.84.

Dillard has an average return of 19.9% when recommending Terex.

According to TipRanks.com, Dillard is ranked #2131 out of 5917 analysts.

Terex has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $29.50, a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Fortune Brands (FBHS)

In a report released today, Seldon Clarke from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Fortune Brands, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.84, close to its 52-week high of $73.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Clarke is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 60.0% success rate. Clarke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Builders Firstsource, and Trex Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortune Brands with a $70.13 average price target.

