Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Tecnoglass (TGLS) and Interface (TILE)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Tecnoglass (TGLS) and Interface (TILE).

Tecnoglass (TGLS)

Raymond James analyst Joshua Wilson maintained a Buy rating on Tecnoglass today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilson is ranked #1782 out of 7028 analysts.

Tecnoglass has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

Interface (TILE)

In a report released today, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Interface. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.73, close to its 52-week low of $5.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 51.7% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Foundation Building Materials, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Wesco International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Interface is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

