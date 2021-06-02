Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: TechnipFMC (FTI), Cargotec (OtherCYJBF) and Implenia AG (OtherIPLNF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on TechnipFMC (FTI), Cargotec (CYJBF) and Implenia AG (IPLNF).

TechnipFMC (FTI)

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Hold rating on TechnipFMC on May 31 and set a price target of EUR6.90. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 62.4% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, CGG Veritas, and BW Offshore.

TechnipFMC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.94.

Cargotec (CYJBF)

Kepler Capital analyst Johan Eliason maintained a Buy rating on Cargotec on May 31 and set a price target of EUR54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.55.

Eliason has an average return of 60.2% when recommending Cargotec.

According to TipRanks.com, Eliason is ranked #2741 out of 7534 analysts.

Cargotec has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.12.

Implenia AG (IPLNF)

Kepler Capital analyst Prieto Luis maintained a Hold rating on Implenia AG on May 31 and set a price target of CHF30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Luis is ranked #2911 out of 7534 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Implenia AG with a $32.83 average price target.

