Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: S&W Seed Company (SANW), Tecnoglass (TGLS) and Superior Industries International (SUP)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on S&W Seed Company (SANW), Tecnoglass (TGLS) and Superior Industries International (SUP).

S&W Seed Company (SANW)

In a report released today, Sarkis Sherbetchyan from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on S&W Seed Company, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.87, close to its 52-week low of $1.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan is ranked #6091 out of 6559 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for S&W Seed Company with a $5.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tecnoglass (TGLS)

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Tecnoglass, with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 46.2% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Granite Construction, and Orion Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tecnoglass with a $4.50 average price target.

Superior Industries International (SUP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn maintained a Hold rating on Superior Industries International today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.30, close to its 52-week low of $0.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 41.4% success rate. Horn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Ceco Environmental, and Park-Ohio Holdings.

Superior Industries International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.