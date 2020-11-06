Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Spirit Airlines (SAVE), TPI Composites (TPIC) and Wabash National (WNC)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Spirit Airlines (SAVE), TPI Composites (TPIC) and Wabash National (WNC).

Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

In a report released yesterday, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Spirit Airlines. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 52.6% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Consolidated Airlines, Allegiant Travel Company, and United Airlines Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spirit Airlines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

TPI Composites (TPIC)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov initiated coverage with a Buy rating on TPI Composites today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.44, close to its 52-week high of $39.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 56.2% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Nextera Energy Partners.

TPI Composites has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.13, representing a 14.8% upside. In a report issued on October 27, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Wabash National (WNC)

In a report released today, Felix Boeschen from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Wabash National, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.92, close to its 52-week high of $17.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Boeschen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 73.3% success rate. Boeschen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Navistar, and Cummins.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wabash National with a $20.00 average price target.

