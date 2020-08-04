Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) and Wacker Chemie AG (OtherWKCMF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) and Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF).

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Hold rating on SolarEdge Technologies today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $173.56, close to its 52-week high of $181.81.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SolarEdge Technologies with a $151.88 average price target, representing a -12.0% downside. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

In a report released yesterday, Samuel Perry from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Wacker Chemie AG, with a price target of EUR90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $90.50, close to its 52-week high of $97.20.

Perry has an average return of 51.1% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Perry is ranked #3129 out of 6850 analysts.

Wacker Chemie AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $86.99, which is a -3.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Baader Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR80.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.