Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) and Gibson Energy (OtherGBNXF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) and Gibson Energy (GBNXF).

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer downgraded SolarEdge Technologies to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $267.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 57.2% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, Westport Fuel Systems, and Capstone Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for SolarEdge Technologies with a $235.82 average price target, which is a -10.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $247.00 price target.

Gibson Energy (GBNXF)

In a report released yesterday, John Bereznicki from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Gibson Energy, with a price target of C$27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.9% and a 37.5% success rate. Bereznicki covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Precision Drilling, Pembina Pipeline, and Inter Pipeline.

Gibson Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.29, implying a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$26.00 price target.

