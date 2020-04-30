Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), Littelfuse (LFUS) and Avery Dennison (AVY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), Littelfuse (LFUS) and Avery Dennison (AVY).

Littelfuse (LFUS)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Matthew Sheerin maintained a Hold rating on Littelfuse today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $157.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Sheerin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 61.9% success rate. Sheerin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Insight Enterprises, TTM Technologies, and Jabil Circuit.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Littelfuse with a $146.00 average price target, representing a -3.6% downside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (AVY)

In a report released today, Neel Kumar from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Avery Dennison, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $109.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 40.0% success rate. Kumar covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Westlake Chemical, and Element Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avery Dennison is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $121.57, implying a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

