Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Rockwell Automation (ROK) and Fortune Brands (FBHS)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Rockwell Automation (ROK) and Fortune Brands (FBHS).

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

In a report released today, Robert McCarthy from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Rockwell Automation, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $190.51.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 77.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Ametek, and Eaton.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rockwell Automation is a Hold with an average price target of $193.75.

Fortune Brands (FBHS)

In a report released today, John Lovallo from Merrill Lynch maintained a Hold rating on Fortune Brands, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.21, close to its 52-week high of $71.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Lovallo is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.2% and a 48.9% success rate. Lovallo covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Thor Industries, PulteGroup, and DR Horton.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortune Brands with a $70.33 average price target, implying a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Loop Capital Markets also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $72.00 price target.

