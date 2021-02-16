Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Proto Labs (PRLB) and North American Construction Group (NOA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Proto Labs (PRLB) and North American Construction Group (NOA).

Proto Labs (PRLB)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on Proto Labs today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $197.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 69.3% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and TTM Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Proto Labs with a $167.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

North American Construction Group (NOA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk maintained a Buy rating on North American Construction Group yesterday and set a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 57.1% success rate. Lynk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hardwoods Distribution, Badger Daylighting, and SNC-Lavalin Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for North American Construction Group with a $13.87 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.