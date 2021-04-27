Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Precision Drilling (PDS) and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Precision Drilling (PDS) and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS).

Precision Drilling (PDS)

Evercore ISI analyst James West maintained a Hold rating on Precision Drilling yesterday and set a price target of C$37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.90.

According to TipRanks.com, West has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -23.6% and a 33.0% success rate. West covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sunnova Energy International, Tetra Technologies, and Core Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Precision Drilling with a $34.39 average price target.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS)

Evercore ISI analyst Duane Pfennigwerth maintained a Buy rating on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.32, close to its 52-week high of $16.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Pfennigwerth is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 55.0% success rate. Pfennigwerth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Frontier Group Holdings, and Southwest Airlines.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.47, a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 11, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.10 price target.

